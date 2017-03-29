Remember when Trump said he saved 1,100 jobs at a Carrier plant?

Trump asked the CEO to reconsider the Carrier decision. Hayes responded that the plant in Mexico was almost complete and that Carrier was already years behind competitors in shifting furnace making there. As Hayes recalled, “He said, ‘Look, it doesn’t matter. I ran the kind of campaign that I was going to keep those jobs from moving to Mexico, and I want to do just that.’ ” Trump didn’t mention UTC’s billions of dollars in defense contracts, but he didn’t have to. “I was born at night, but not last night,” Hayes told CNBC late last year. And that was weeks before Trump proposed to boost military spending by $54 billion.

A big Carrier banner adorned a stage inside the Indianapolis factory on Dec. 1. Members of a union that had endorsed Hillary Clinton applauded as Trump, Pence, and Hayes told them about the deal to keep the plant alive. Trump singled out Bray—“great guy, handsome guy”—and boasted of saving more than 1,100 jobs.

The number wasn’t quite what it seemed. Included in the total were 300 white-collar jobs that were never scheduled to move. And at the same time, Carrier was sending workers a letter saying fan-coil production would leave for Mexico. The total number of positions saved was closer to 730. Union President Jones told the Washington Post that Trump “lied his ass off,” prompting Trump to tweet that Jones was doing “a terrible job.”