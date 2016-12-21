President-elect Donald Trump may be denying reports from the intelligence community that the Russian government interfered in the recent presidential election in order to help him win the White House. But he can hardly doubt that the Kremlin seems very interested in making sure his election gets the final stamp of approval from the Electoral College today.
Russian State Media Warns that Trump Is Facing a 'Coup d'Etat' |
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 7:46 AM
