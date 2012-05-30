Nation for $ale

It’s official. The United States of America is for sale. The cost, well I estimate the final price tag will be about 2 billion dollars. A drop in the bucket for the big money donors that paid for the ruling that allowed them to do this. The same donors that cry socialism when you mention Obama and then cozy up to Communist China behind the scenes.

The Citizens United ruling has effetely put our Nation on the auction block. The super rich can finally turn this nation into a China look-a-like, where the few have all the power and the rest of the population are basically their slaves. With no floor on wages, no labor rights to get in their way and a government that is bought and paid for to pass any laws they may need. The Big Boys will be rolling in even more money. Who cares if the very people that they fooled into voting for them get screwed. It’s just like Romney said “all I need is 50.1%”.

The good friends of the GOP and the Tea Party (wink wink) like the Koch brothers know, that all they need to get a good amount people to vote for what they want is, enough money to run false ads over and over again. They found that if they repeat it enough most people will believe whatever they say.

So, if you want to be ahead of the curve in 2013. Practice your begging skills and start rewriting the history books. Because, The United States of America will no longer be for the people or by the people. Can you say “beans and rice”?